JANESVILLE—A Janesville police officer has been recognized for her actions in identifying the suspects of an armed robbery that occurred in October.
On Monday, Dec. 5, Janesville Police Chief David Moore presented Officer Erin Johnson with a chief’s commendation for her efforts in evidence processing.
According to the commendation;
On Oct. 13, at 9:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to Green Forest Run Street. The victim was delivering packages to the area when three male suspects approached him. One of the men was holding a gun and demanded money and packages from the victim. The victim called 911 after the suspect fled the scene.
Officer Johnson took the lead on processing evidence. She checked the camera fixed inside the vehicle and was able to determine all the places the suspects touched. The camera showed that one of the suspects touched a yellow handrail and Officer Johnson was able to lift prints off of it. The arrest of the suspects later led to the other arrests, a confession and a recovery of the firearm.
Officer Johnson’s work in processing the evidence goes and knowledge of a crime scene goes beyond her normal duties. Johnson’s compassion and dedication supports the mission of the Janesville Police Department.
