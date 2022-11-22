Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner presents Police Officer Nicholas Sargeant with a Chief’s Commendation for his actions at the scene of a stabbing in October that left a 19-year-old woman critically injured.
JANESVILLE—A Janesville police officer has been recognized for his actions at the scene of a stabbing in October on the city’s west side that left a 19-year-old woman critically injured.
On Nov. 10, Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner presented police officer Nicholas Sargeant with a chief’s commendation for his response.
According to the commendation:
On Oct. 19, at 6:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to North Osborne Avenue because of a call about a stabbing. Sargeant was the first on the scene. He was flagged down by two neighbors who were helping the victim and had applied a belt to her arm to act as a tourniquet.
Sargeant then applied his issued tourniquet and continued to talk to the victim to try to keep her awake while he was assessing her other injuries. The paramedics arrived and Sargeant picked up the victim and ran to his squad car and drove her to them.
Sargeant was commended for his quick actions and the care he took with the victim of the stabbing and the fire department added that he contributed to the victim’s survival. His actions and efforts were commended for supporting the mission of the Janesville Police Department.
