Chief's Commendation

Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner presents Police Officer Nicholas Sargeant with a Chief’s Commendation for his actions at the scene of a stabbing in October that left a 19-year-old woman critically injured.

 Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE—A Janesville police officer has been recognized for his actions at the scene of a stabbing in October on the city’s west side that left a 19-year-old woman critically injured.

On Nov. 10, Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner presented police officer Nicholas Sargeant with a chief’s commendation for his response.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you