JANESVILLE

Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change and the Janesville Police Department will host a prescription drug roundup from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Residents can surrender expired or unused medications for proper disposal. Accepted items include prescription drugs, liquids, over-the-counter medicines, patches, pet medicines and sharps.

For more information, contact Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134 or sullivanc@janesville.wi.us.