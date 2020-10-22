JANESVILLE
Police were investigating a report of shots fired at Newman Street and Lexington Drive on Janesville's east side Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots being fired from a vehicle. A vehicle matching the description was pulled over by Rock County sheriff's deputies a short time later on Milton Avenue "a few blocks away," Janesville police Lt. Mike Blaser said.
"We had a description of a vehicle involved, and the sheriff's department stopped a vehicle matching that description on Milton Avenue within a few minutes of the call being dispatched," Blaser said.
"The report we got from dispatch was that there were shots fired from a vehicle leaving the area, and then they provided a description of it," Blaser said.
Officers remained at the scene at 3:55 p.m., and Blaser said he wasn't sure if anybody had been taken into custody.
Police had received no reports of injury, he said.
Officers reported finding shell casings at the scene, but Blaser said he didn't know how many or what type.
A woman told a Gazette reporter at the scene that she had heard three gunshots.
Officers closed the 1400 block of North Lexington Drive and went door to door talking to residents. Officers reopened the street at about 3:45 p.m.
"When something like this comes in, we pour as many resources as we can on it because gun violence is not something we're going tolerate in Janesville," Blaser said. "That is something we're going to pour resources on to make sure the community is safe."
This story will be updated.