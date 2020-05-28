JANESVILLE
Police are investigating the cause of a Thursday morning fire in a duplex at 220 S. Franklin St.
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:47 a.m. The front of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but nobody was hurt, Janesville Police Detective Chris Buescher said. Three people escaped from one apartment and two people from the other, he said.
Police investigators were called to the scene because there was no obvious explanation for the fire, Buescher said.
“Houses don’t typically catch fire at that hour,” Buescher said.
