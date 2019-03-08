JANESVILLE

Two lives saved, one suspect in custody. Not bad for a day’s work.

Nine Janesville police officers were honored Thursday night for keeping cool heads in perilous circumstances last April 3 on the city’s south side.

They were all called to the scene of a bloody domestic situation and a man with a gun.

The first thing they encountered at 1807 S. Osborne St. was a man with a bloody head wound. Another man had hit him with the butt of a shotgun, said Sgt. Chad Pearson, one of the officers responding to the scene.

Then they heard a woman yelling for help. Through a doorway, they saw Laurie Ruosch bleeding profusely from a wound to the upper thigh, Pearson said.

Officers did not know if the man with the gun was still in the house.

They decided to go get her and formed a “react team,” as they had been trained to do, Pearson said.

They dragged the woman out of the house and took cover alongside a car in the driveway, where two officers applied a tourniquet, Pearson said.

The car was no shield. Bullets can penetrate a car, so the officers considered themselves still in peril. Other officers stood by with assault weapons pointed at the house to respond to any threat.

Ruosch had been shot at close range, probably by a slug from a shotgun, Pearson said. She was awake and told the officers who shot her.

But she was losing consciousness. Color faded from her face, Pearson recalled. Her responses slowed. She became disoriented.

Janesville paramedics in tactical gear took over, and doctors later told them they probably saved the woman’s life, Pearson said.

They learned later that Dennis J. McNeal, 57, the man charged in the assaults, had left just before police arrived.

A report of someone breaking into a car in the neighborhood led to McNeal’s arrest.

Pearson, Sgt. Jimmy Holford III and officers Eric Grahn, Steven Carpenter, Brian Foster, Drew Severson, Justin Stubbendick and Alex Wasemiller all received the Meritorious Service Citation for their roles in the save.

“It’s incredible how that training does come to the forefront of your thought process during a dynamic situation and how valuable that becomes,” Pearson said.

Training includes role-playing situations and classroom and table-top exercises.

“It’s beneficial for us in making those split-second decisions,” Pearson said.

Another officer is credited in the same incident with quick sleuthing to find a second woman who had been struck in the head with a cast-iron candlestick.

The woman left the house and went down the street to another house. She was Ruosch’s daughter, Brenda Ruosch.

Officer Chad Woodman received the Exemplary Service Citation for his work that day.

Woodman found a phone number for the victim’s daughter. He called the number, and a person on the receiving end assured him everything was OK. But Woodman sensed otherwise.

“He followed his instinct and decided to check on the welfare of those at the victim’s daughter’s home,” the citation reads.

Woodman and officer Alex Erlien had to force entry into the residence, where they found Brenda. Paramedics administered life-saving measures, saving her life, too, according to the citation.

All in all, the episode included a series of actions by local police that most would call heroic.

“It’s a humbling feeling that what we’re doing serves a purpose,” Pearson said.