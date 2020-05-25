The Janesville police and fire departments and Alliant Energy responded to what authorities suspect was a natural gas explosion on Janesville's near west side Monday night.
The Rock County Communications Center received a call around 9:15 p.m. Monday reporting a fire or explosion in the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Sgt. Jimmy Holford of the Janesville Police Department said authorities think a natural gas leak caused an explosion at that location. Holford said two people were transported to hospitals and that all the people who live in the affected house were accounted for.
Holford said shortly after 10 p.m. the fire was contained to one structure and that nearby residents were being relocated for the night because of smoke.
This story may be updated.