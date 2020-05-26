JANESVILLE
First responders in the Janesville police and fire departments last week received 200 kits with personal protection equipment from VITKOS and MyMedic through the Give Kits Foundation.
The kits were delivered Thursday to help keep police officers, firefighters and other first responders protected from exposure to COVID-19.
Each kit contains five protective masks, five pairs of gloves and five doses of hand sanitizer, according to a news release from the Give Kits Foundation.
Residents can donate protective gear through the Give Kits Foundation website at givekits.org. Each kit costs $15 and can be delivered to any institution. Supporting companies then match each donation, according to the release.