JANESVILLE

Janesville police dog Fred was diagnosed with cancer in his left hind paw, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Tests were conducted June 6 after a portion of his paw pad on his toe was removed. Results confirmed a positive diagnosis of melanoma. The disease has not yet spread beyond his toe, according to the release.

Fred developed a limp earlier this year officers believed to be associated with an injury in his paw. The wound did not heal despite Fred receiving treatment from veterinarians at the Janesville Animal Medical Center. Fred was referred to Madison Veterinary Specialists where he received his diagnosis.

Fred will begin treatment next week starting with four melanoma vaccine shots and receive additional shots every six months, according to the release.

Veterinarians do not know if the initial procedure removed all the cancer from the paw pad. They will continue to monitor the infected site and determine if more aggressive treatment, such as amputation of the toe, might be warranted.

Officer Drew Severson, Fred’s handler, contacted Czar’s Promise, a Madison-based organization that funds canine cancer research. The organization agreed to pay for Fred’s medical expenses.

Fred will continue to work throughout his treatment.