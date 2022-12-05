01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE — Police investigating a series of reported loud blasts near downtown Janesville Monday afternoon say it appears fireworks were being shot off along the Rock River near the Hedberg Public Library.

According to 911 radio dispatches, officers were called out around 1:20 p.m. Monday after multiple people called police reporting they'd heard what sounded like several rapid bursts of gunfire that rang out for nearly a minute.

