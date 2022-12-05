JANESVILLE — Police investigating a series of reported loud blasts near downtown Janesville Monday afternoon say it appears fireworks were being shot off along the Rock River near the Hedberg Public Library.
According to 911 radio dispatches, officers were called out around 1:20 p.m. Monday after multiple people called police reporting they'd heard what sounded like several rapid bursts of gunfire that rang out for nearly a minute.
Police in radio dispatches indicated they believed they found fireworks near the library and the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 406 S. Main St., a few blocks south of the central downtown business district, along the river.
Police initially responded to Courthouse Park near the Rock County Courthouse after someone walked into the courthouse reporting hearing a noise similar to gunshots, according to radio dispatches.
Someone else near the courthouse told police they saw what they thought was a person lighting off fireworks, according to radio dispatches.
A Gazette reporter on scene said police at about 1:45 p.m. appeared to be detaining one person in a parking lot adjacent to the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
The person was wearing a black-and-red plaid jacket and black pants, and police appeared to be questioning them and searching their clothing.
Police said about 2 p.m., in response to a follow-up phone inquiry from The Gazette, that no one had been arrested.
The Gazette will update this report as more information becomes available.
