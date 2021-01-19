JANESVILLE
Four Janesville police officers received letters of commendation for their response to a shooting in the parking lot of a local tavern last November, according to a police department news release.
Officers Lyle Hollingshead, Ryan Jaremko, Jeffrey Winiarski and Matthew Zimborski received letters from Police Chief Dave Moore for their noteworthy actions during the response.
Shells casings were found in the parking lot where the Nov. 28 shooting occurred, but no suspect had been identified, according to the release.
The four officers worked with the Street Crimes Unit to conduct surveillance on an apartment complex, which led to a high-risk traffic stop, the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of a firearm thought to have been used in the shooting, according to the release.
The officers received their letters in December.