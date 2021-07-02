The Janesville Police Department on Thursday began two days of active shooter training in the former Toys ‘R’ Us building on Milton Avenue. A department-wide affair, the training is for officers of all experience levels working various shifts. The training drills were set to run 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and today.
While this meant greater police activity in the area, the majority of the instruction was taking place inside the building, and no live ammunition is used. In the past, such training has been held in local schools, hospitals and other locations where active shootings might arise.
Each drill is a role-playing scenario in which someone acts as a shooter and others the police might come across. As the drills begin, officers are led through the building to assess the status of wounded individuals and inform them that help is coming. From there, the teams scan the area for the shooter and proceed to secure threats by means they determine to be necessary.
Once the scenarios wrap up, the group gathers to discuss how the officers performed and whether any adjustments need to be made. The goal is to instill a sort of “muscle memory” for protocols and reinforce strategies learned.
Patrol Lt. Mark Ratzlaff, who helps lead the drills, says one of the most important purposes behind the training is preparing officers to handle the situations before they find themselves in the midst of a real-world setting.
“We want to get them acclimated to working in these environments,” Ratzlaff said. “We are trying to get them thinking and using the proper tactics now so when the event comes, it becomes second nature.”
These drills are usually held on a quarterly basis, Retzlaff said, but because of the pandemic, the frequency of them last year was limited. Ratzlaff said the current training will reflect that and consist of just members of the Janesville Police Department. He said other Rock County law enforcement will participate in the training in the future.