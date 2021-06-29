The Janesville Police Department recently changed the name and focus of its youth cadet training program.
The Janesville Public Safety Cadet Program, formerly known as Explorer Post 500, continues to prepare young adults, age 14 to 20, for careers in law enforcement.
Officer Matthew Traynor, an adviser for the program, said the name change was a result of the program moving away from certification by the Boy Scouts of America. Not having to pay for BSA certification allows the police department to focus the program more exclusively on law enforcement training, he said.
In the new program, cadets will also receive exposure in areas such as forensic science and critical incident management.
Participants can take part in competitions that test the knowledge they gain and skills they develop. In the competitions, cadets are placed in simulated real-life scenarios—mock traffic stops with intoxicated drivers, officer-injured shooting incidents and other crime scene investigations—to see how they handle various challenges.
Unlike other courses with start and finish dates, the Public Safety Cadet Program is year-round. Classes are held on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.
Serving the public is central to the mission of the program, Traynor said. To that end the department teaches its cadets how to best communicate and interact with the public.
“The Janesville Police Department is big on community policing,” Traynor said.
He said the current national scrutiny of police and policing methods has not resulted in fewer people showing interest in this line of work.
“We get a lot of people reaching out to us,” he said. “In this area, we have a lot of support from the community.”
Before being accepted into the program, potential cadets must go through a background check and an interview. The background check is free but a nominal fee is charged for uniforms.
Applications are currently being accepted for the Janesville Public Safety Cadet Program. Those interested can contact Traynor at 608-755-3100 or traynorm@ci.janesville .wi.us. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at the Janesville Police Department lobby.