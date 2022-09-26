01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL02

JANESVILLE—Janesville Police Chief David Moore will spend the rest of the fall and possibly the winter splitting duties between the Janesville police headquarters on North Jackson Street and the city manager’s office across the street at City Hall.

The Janesville City Council on Monday night named Moore, police chief for the past 13 years, as acting city manager. He’ll take on that role in the interim as city manager Mark Freitag leaves for a new job as city manager of Winchester, Colorado on Oct. 24.

