JANESVILLE
Janesville police have canceled this year's local celebration of National Night Out, an event that in recent years has drawn hundreds of residents to the police department downtown.
The reason for the cancellation is the "current pandemic," according to a news release from the police department.
The purpose of the annual fun fair and block party has been to break down the social barriers that can build up between police and residents.
"We look forward to having a great NNO in 2021," the release reads.