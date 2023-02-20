JANESVILLE — Janesville police and local bars say they’re working to ensure that a series of recent late-night shots-fired calls, some involving drunken suspects, don’t continue.
Janesville police have responded since mid-December to a half-dozen shots-fired calls. Sgt. Ben Thompson said the incidents have been too sporadic to definitely call them a trend but he said that “it’s on (the police department’s) radar.”
Police are “concerned about the frequency of the events; they do want to figure out why this is happening,” Thompson said.
The recent shots-fired calls have included:
At about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, police were called to the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street. Officers located six shell casings; no arrests were made.
At about 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, officers responded to the 300 block of McKinley Street. Officers located a vehicle with three bullet holes. No arrests were made.
Around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, in the 500 block of Cherry Street, police found 9-millimeter shell casings. No arrests were made.
Around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to a call about an altercation and shots being fired in the 400 block of North Pearl Street. Police found shell casings there, and while officers were at that scene more shots were fired in the 2300 block of Harbor Drive. A 31-year-old Janesville woman was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a stolen gun. Police say she was part of a group of women kicked out of a house “after-bar” party shortly before 3 a.m.
Around 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, outside of Riley’s Sports Bar & Grill in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street, an officer heard a gunshot and saw two people running down an alleyway. Two arrests were made. A 39-year-old Janeville woman has been charged in Rock County court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A second woman was arrested and later released on misdemeanor charges.
About 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, police responded to the 1100 block of North Grant Avenue. Police said following an altercation at a party, someone fired shots. Two people were arrested.
A bartender at Riley’s Sports Bar & Grill told a Gazette reporter that police routinely come in to do bar checks. He characterized the Feb. 8 call as an anomaly, a “bad” night for a bar patron. He noted that police did come in afterward and talk to bar staff about what to do if such a situation arises again.
Thompson said the police department is continuing to make bar checks on the weekends and following its nine-point plan to help prevent gun violence, developed a couple of years ago. Its main tenets include:
Problem-solve conflict before it rises to violence.
Keep tabs on high-risk offenders.
Monitor problem bars.
Be diligent with domestic violence investigations, the leading cause of homicides.
Monitor suspected drug houses and drug sales.
When gun crime happens outside of Janesville, quickly inquire about local ties.
Monitor, investigate and work to resolve gang-type conflict.
Move quickly on clues or intelligence about gun crime.
Refer to crisis workers people with mental health issues who might pose a threat.
Thompson said shots-fired calls, in fact, come in frequently in Janesville, often involving noises mistaken as gunshots. He said he is confident that continued community partnerships and police work will be a deterrent in the long run
Thompson also said the police department is continuing to investigate the recent incidents and will hold the people involved accountable. He said partnerships within the community can help provide information to investigators.
“It’s acting quickly; when we do have something we will throw as many resources as we need (it),” Thompson said. “It’s about solving the crime and making sure people are safe.”
