JANESVILLE — Janesville police and local bars say they’re working to ensure that a series of recent late-night shots-fired calls, some involving drunken suspects, don’t continue.

Janesville police have responded since mid-December to a half-dozen shots-fired calls. Sgt. Ben Thompson said the incidents have been too sporadic to definitely call them a trend but he said that “it’s on (the police department’s) radar.”

