The Janesville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pair of dogs involved in a biting incident Sunday, according to a press release.
The dogs were running loose near Lansing Drive and North Wuthering Hills Drive just before 5 p.m. when one of the dogs bit a Janesville man.
One dog is described as a possible Pomeranian with reddish-brown long fur. The second dog was a small, blonde dog with short hair. Both dogs ran west on Boulder Drive after the bite.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the dog owner or Sunday’s bite can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.