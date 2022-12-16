01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

JANESVILLE--Janesville fire and police officials said two people were killed in a fire in a mobile home Friday on Janesville's west side.

According to a joint statement from the Janesville Police Department and the Janesville Fire Department, police were unable to save two people reported trapped in the residence about 1:14 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive.

0
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you