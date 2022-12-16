JANESVILLE--Janesville fire and police officials said two people were killed in a fire in a mobile home Friday on Janesville's west side.
According to a joint statement from the Janesville Police Department and the Janesville Fire Department, police were unable to save two people reported trapped in the residence about 1:14 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive.
Officials responding to the blaze said they showed up to an inferno at the Meadowview mobile home court with heavy smoke pouring out of residence and bystanders reporting two residents trapped inside.
Fire crews searching the residence found one person inside who authorities said was already dead from injuries from the fire.
Another person authorities said they found inside was still alive. Medics transported that person to the hospital for "live-saving measures," but the person later died at the hospital, authorities said.
Authorities haven't released the name of either of the people killed in the blaze. The fire and police departments said the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office will release the people's names at a later date.
The Janesville Fire Department, the Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the fire, officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
The Gazette may update this report as more information becomes available.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.