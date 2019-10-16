JANESVILLE

Most drivers passed a test of crosswalk etiquette during a set of traffic operations over the last month, Janesville police found.

But police say enough drivers bungled the rules of the road that they plan to increase public safety efforts to ensure pedestrians stay safe.

Sgt. Brian Vaughn said 73% to 80% of vehicles yielded to pedestrians who were crossing the street at a signaled crosswalk on South Main Street near the Olde Towne Mall during one of two traffic operations downtown.

“It’s not horrible, but we’d like to have better,” he said.

However, the test didn’t get such good results at a crossing at South Main and Holmes streets near Hedberg Public Library. Vaughn said some drivers didn't even seem to notice a “decoy” pedestrian that crossed the street as officers watched.

That test showed only about 45% of vehicles stopped or yielded for pedestrians at that crossing. In that operation, police gave 12 drivers verbal warnings and some impromptu education on traffic rules at crosswalks.

In Wisconsin, the law is this: At a designated crosswalk, any pedestrian who is in the midst of crossing the street has the right of way in most circumstances.

Drivers who see someone starting to venture across the street at a crosswalk are required to come to a complete stop or to slow down enough to allow the pedestrian to cross.

Vaughn said police decided to run the traffic operations after fielding complaints that not enough drivers were following the rules at crosswalks, even as pedestrian traffic grows downtown.

“The issue on Main Street by the library is not that it’s a real busy crossing, but that the speeds are pretty high,” Vaughn said.

“They (drivers) feel like they’re getting out of the downtown, and they speed up. Our decoy was halfway into the street sometimes, and cars were going right by them, not stopping at all. It’s a speed issue.”

Vaughn said he wrote up a report earlier this month that included the results of the police department’s three or four crosswalk operations. He said he made a few recommendations, including plans for police to continue targeted enforcement at crosswalks and radar speed checks near the library.

That will come at a cost, Vaughn said.

He’s also asking city officials to consider installing a pedestrian-operated flashing signal on South Main Street at the library crossing.

It would be similar to the signal located mid-block on South Main Street near the Olde Towne Mall. Anyone who wants to cross the street can hit a button on the signal post, which activates flashing yellow lights that alert drivers to the pedestrian's intentions.