JANESVILLE

The Janesville Plan Commission approved ordinance amendments Monday night that would loosen residential landscaping and gardening rules.

If the city council approves them, the changes would allow residents to plant vegetables in front yards—with the exception of corn—and implement natural landscaping on all sides of a home with some restrictions.

The Sustainable Janesville Committee devised the ordinance amendments and first presented them to the plan commission in 2017, but the commission gave them back to the group for rewrites.

The group changed its proposals and convinced the plan commission to send them to the city council with a favorable recommendation.

The amended ordinances would allow city residents to grow farm and garden crops in the open as long as the plants do not grow taller than 30 inches.

Gardens must be “clearly managed,” free of noxious weeds and at least 2 feet away from all property lines, according to a city memo.

Corn would not be allowed because it can have a “screening effect” that would inhibit visibility between homes and roadways. Plants taller than 30 inches would have the same effect.

The changes would also eliminate the current ordinance that restricts native plant growth to 10% of a residential lot. Native landscaped areas would need a “clear, definable” edge, which could include turf grass, hedges, fencing, walking paths or other borders.

The city would enforce the ordinance changes on a complaint basis, the same way it enforces ordinances dictating the length of turf grass, city environmental technician Matt Robinson said.

Members of the Sustainable Janesville Committee have offered to mediate for the city between homeowners and complainants to educate residents about the benefits of natural landscaping and the identification and removal of noxious or invasive weeds, said committee member Wes Enterline.

Commissioner Carl Weber worried about ordinance enforcement. He was concerned there could be people who abuse the ordinance by letting their lawns get unruly.

Weber also anticipated some residents might not know the difference between natural landscaping and overgrown lawns, thus sparking complaints.

The commission agreed education will be crucial if the city council approves the changes. Commissioners recommended the city send out communication online, via social media and through community events to teach the community about the benefits of natural landscaping and how to maintain it.

Enterline said the committee is open to working with outside partners, such as Rotary Botanical Gardens, to host workshops on natural landscaping.