JANESVILLE — Though some planned industrial development could take a decade or longer to emerge at the former General Motors site on Janesville’s south side, the city is considering wrapping 300 acres in and around the former plant into a new tax-increment financing district.
Under a plan being worked out between the city and the site’s current owner, Commercial Development Company, creating a TIF district would allow the city to use tax incentives to reimburse up to $13.7 million in infrastructure costs incurred as part of private redevelopment of the expansive property, said Jimsi Kuborn, Janesville’s economic development director.
Major pieces of the plan haven’t been publicly shared, said Harry Allen, a consultant the city hired to work on project plans with Commercial Development Company. “There’s nothing inked out,” for any specific project at the GM site, Allen said on Monday.
At a city Plan Commission meeting Monday night, Kuborn called establishing a TIF at the former auto assembly property “proactive” timing by the city. She said a TIF will help spur yet-unnamed developments at both the GM site and adjacent JATCO haul away yard, Kuborn said
Allen and Kuborn would only say that prospective development could total $108 million by 2037.
Following a set of public hearings Monday, the plan commission voted 5-2 to recommend to the city council that the TIF be established. The plan commission also voted 6-1 to allow the new TIF to donate spillover funds it could generate to another TIF district in the city’s downtown.
A timeline released by the consultant working with Commercial Development Company shows that it might not be until the mid-2030s that the most significant work is done to redevelop the 115-acre main GM site — including potentially millions of dollars in environmental remediation.
But the same timeline shows some projects are planned in the next couple of years, including $2.6 million in street and rail spur construction on the 115-acre former JATCO site as early as 2026. It also shows the use of $1 million in incentives for multifamily housing projects near the GM site, possibly as early as this year.
The GM site, shuttered since the auto manufacturer ceased Janesville operations in 2009, has sat vacant since buildings were demolished in 2020. What remains amounts to leagues of concrete and rubble that state environmental regulators consider a protective cap over the soil.
But the rail and street infrastructure plans would jibe with one immediate redevelopment prospect by Commercial Development Company. Commercial Development Company in late 2021 tried unsuccessfully to sell off the entire 250-acre property. Then, last summer, it trumpeted a small-scale, intermodal development as viable at the JATCO site, potentially leveraging Janesville’s proximity to Chicago and helping to solve an upper Midwest freight handling bottleneck.
Kuborn told the plan commission Monday that the city envisions an intermodal project that would likely come to the JATCO site first. It would then be a “catalyst” for future warehousing and distribution development that could link into a truck-to-train transfer of goods, Kuborn said.
Kuborn said that intermodal site is not large-scale enough to qualify for TIF incentives. However, she said there is emerging interest by those who say they could develop larger industrial facilities at the GM site if intermodal projects roll forward.
Commercial Development Company bought the idled GM site in 2017 and in 2018 began to level the millions of square feet of factory buildings on the property. The city has since indicated it would consider designating the GM property as a TIF redevelopment site — although one former city economic development official said TIF designation would likely only come once Commercial Development Company brought forth serious revitalization plans.
Kuborn has been tight-lipped about prospects at the former GM site. Last month, however, she told The Gazette that a third-party consultant was working through development prospects with Commercial Development Company, including improvements to a set of four Union Pacific rail spurs that link into the former JATCO site.
Through new development, municipalities capture the rising property value of a TIF-designated property. That extra value, known as “increment,” can be used to pay for tax incentives and borrowing for development or redevelopment of that property.
In the case of the GM site, the aim of the TIF would be to eliminate blight, a designation that would allow the city to keep it in place and collect increment for 27 years.
One significant potential cost is environmental cleanup at the main GM plant site. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last year closed the environment review of the site. However, the DNR said it might need to relaunch a review if a developer moved concrete considered a protective “cap” over suspected industrial ground contamination.
In a memo, the city said ongoing environmental remediation could be necessary, particularly at the main GM plant site which saw 100 years of heavy industry. That could cost $10 million or more, the memo said.
On Monday night, two plan commission members — council member Paul Williams and Steve Knox — both said because there apparently aren’t any definite prospects for improvements at the main GM plant site, it’s too soon for the city to set up a TIF district.
Williams called a TIF “premature,” pointing as some others did on Monday that the land could sit vacant for years before any industrial improvement came along to boost the property value.
Both voted against establishing the TIF at the main GM plant site. Knox suggested the city create a TIF at the JATCO site first. Then later, if interest were there, it could consider creating a second TIF at the main GM plant site .
Kuborn said the city is already poised to begin amassing environmental review costs as it hires a full-time third party consultant to review brownfield or cleanup sites like GM. She said the state suggested the city enlist its own environmental analyst.