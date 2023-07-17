A field of ragweed and bull thistle stands near the site of the former Ossit Church Furniture factory off the Hyatt Street bluff, east of Traxler Park in Janesville. The old industrial site as early as this week will start to see transformation to become Rock View Townhouses, a planned development of two eight-unit apartment buildings. The site is just east of an active Union Pacific rail line in a circa-1900 working-class neighborhood just north of downtown Janesville.
A street sign and a neighboring home stand at the intersection of Harding and Hyatt Streets, just east of where a developer plans to build two eight-unit apartment buildings at the site of the former Ossit Church Furniture Factory. The old industrial site, cleared since 2017, will as early as this week start to see transformation to become Rock View Townhouses. The site is just east of an active Union Pacific rail line in a circa-1900 working-class neighborhood north of downtown Janesville.
A field of ragweed and bull thistle stands near the site of the former Ossit Church Furniture factory off the Hyatt Street bluff, east of Traxler Park in Janesville. The old industrial site as early as this week will start to see transformation to become Rock View Townhouses, a planned development of two eight-unit apartment buildings. The site is just east of an active Union Pacific rail line in a circa-1900 working-class neighborhood just north of downtown Janesville.
A street sign and a neighboring home stand at the intersection of Harding and Hyatt Streets, just east of where a developer plans to build two eight-unit apartment buildings at the site of the former Ossit Church Furniture Factory. The old industrial site, cleared since 2017, will as early as this week start to see transformation to become Rock View Townhouses. The site is just east of an active Union Pacific rail line in a circa-1900 working-class neighborhood north of downtown Janesville.
JANESVILLE — The 2-acre former Ossit Church Furniture factory site at 251 Hyatt Street in Janesville is now a barren grass lot choked with ragweed and tall, thorny bull thistle. A developer’s lawyer said that is going to change — effective this week.
After a few months of development incentive deal-making and plan commission and city council zoning and planned-use public hearings, the property, cleared since 2017 of the former four-story church pew factory is set to become home to a pair of eight-unit, townhome-style apartments. They will overlook the Rock River from atop the bluff east of Traxler Park.