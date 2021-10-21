JANESVILLE
Helen Pelnar wore her late husband’s T-shirt to the ceremony at Riverside Park on Wednesday morning.
“I don’t always play pickleball … Oh, wait, yes I do!” proclaimed the shirt’s lettering.
About 25 pickleballers had gathered to celebrate the life of Paul Pelnar and tell similar old-folks jokes.
Paul died in March at age 70, a victim of COVID-19.
“He was probably the best player we had,” Gary Dannenberg said. “He won a lot of tournaments. … A huge loss for our club.”
“He was very vigorous, in very good shape. He could play out here all morning long in the summertime and not even break sweat,” Mike Stearns said.
But that’s not why the pickleballers were so keen to honor him, which they did with a plaque fastened above the entryway to the courts.
They honored him for being their teacher, always willing to share his pickleball knowledge.
“He was playing chess while the rest of us were playing checkers,” Stearns said.
“That was just his personality. Anything he learned, he wanted to teach other people,” said Paul’s son Mike. Mike and his family and Mike’s brother Jesse were among those attending Wednesday’s gathering.
Paul had been a teacher all his adult life. He taught social studies in Brookfield before becoming principal at Fort Atkinson High School and then Luther Elementary School, retiring in 2008.
Paul and Helen bought a retirement home in Arizona, which is where he picked up the game. He later started a club in Fort Atkinson and worked with the Janesville club, which now has 163 members.
“He was kind and considerate, just a model player-gentleman, a great teacher,” Dannenberg said. “Pickleball is relatively easy to pick up, but to play it really good, it takes patience and somebody to take you under their wing, and he was that type of guy.”
“Never a harsh word came out of his mouth toward anyone,” Dannenberg said as he addressed the group. “That’s a legacy he left and a good example for all of us to follow, I hope.”
The Janesville Pickleball Club has one of the nicest set of courts in the area thanks to members lobbying the city and raising $30,000 to complete the work in 2018, said Dave Brusky. Pickleballers come from Beloit, Brodhead and even Rockford, Illinois, to play here.
New windscreens on the chain-link fencing make the experience even better. Helen paid for windscreens in her husband’s memory.
“Paul had a real uncomfortable relationship with the wind,” Dannenberg said. “He produced a lot of expletives, because the ball—it’s kind of like a whiffle ball—so if you have any extreme winds, it moves the ball all over the place.”
“The windscreens have basically doubled the amount of playing time down here. There are times when you wouldn’t even attempt it without windscreens,” Stearns said.
“We want your memory and Paul’s to last her as long as possible, we’re going to take good care of your gift,” Dannenberg said to Helen.
In a brief ceremony, members shared memories of Paul.
“He was very patient with me when I learned, abut nine years ago,” said Kim Enerson, who could be seen later as she aggressively swatted the ball across the net.
“He always wanted to help. He was always nice in how he told you you’d screwed up,” Mike Gustaveson said.
“He was a great teacher, a great player, and for his age he was remarkable,” Bill Drozdowicz said.
“A special man,” Brusky added.
After the ceremony, some players took Paul’s 10-year-old grandson, Riley, out on the court and showed him the game.
Paul, Helen said, would have loved that.