JANESVILLE

Janesville's new pickleball courts at Riverside Park will be christened Friday, May 10, during a grand opening ceremony, according to a press release.

Pickleball is a racket sport that combines aspects of tennis and badminton.

The debut of the Jim Clark memorial pickleball courts will begin at 1 p.m. with a free clinic on the sport. Clinic registration is required.

Competitive games will begin at 2:30 p.m. followed by a presentation and cake at 4 p.m.

To register for the clinic, contact city Parks Director Cullen Slapak at 608-373-3406 or by emailing slapakc@ci.janesville.wi.us.