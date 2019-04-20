JANESVILLE

While we’ve been looking for Easter eggs, God’s looking for us.

That’s one of the messages church goers will hear at Easter morning services.

Easter is the major holy day in the Christian tradition. Without Easter, which celebrates Jesus Christ’s victory over death, there would be no Christianity at all.

Easter is also a time when ministers can count on their churches being packed to the beams. The regular Sunday attendees being joined by “christers”—people who attend only on Christmas and Easter. In addition, many people who never attend at all might finally decide to give in to Aunt Susies’ pleas to try out her church, “just this once.”

That’s a tough crowd, especially if your goal is evangelism.

At New Life Assembly of God, the congregation is in the middle of a sermon series they’re calling “Easter Eggs.”

“It’s really about those truths hidden in scripture,” said the Rev. Jason Karampatsos “This Sunday morning, it’s about the truth that God has been hunting us. It’s a play on kids hunting for Easter eggs.”

The sermon will be based on Luke Chapter 15, which contains the parables of the lost sheep, the lost coin and the lost son.

“In each of those, there is an active seeking out and searching that which is lost,” Karampatsos said. “We want to give that message of hope that no matter where people are, whatever path they’re walking, God is actively and passionately seeking them.”

It’s important to let people know God is seeking them despite their imperfections, he said.

“At the beginning of Luke 15, Jesus is with the tax collectors and the sinners,” Karampatsos said. “You don’t have to clean yourself to come to God. He is seeking you as you are.”

Karampatsos deliberately plans his Easter sermon series so it doesn’t end Easter Sunday.

“That way, if guests on Easter Sunday return, I want it to feel comfortable, very to familiar to them,” Karampatsos said.

The sermon will be available online after Easter Sunday services at nlag.net/sermon-archive.

At Faith Community Church, Janesville, the number of people attending service almost doubles on Easter Sunday, said Rev. Jeff Williams.

That makes it a good time to talk about Thomas, the disciple who could not believe Christ rose from the dead without physical evidence.

“Thomas doubted Christ, even though there was evidence enough for him to believe,” Williams said. “There was the witness of the empty tomb, the witness of women, the witness of prophecy.”

Christ doesn’t rebuke Thomas for his lack of faith.

“When Christ tells Thomas, ‘Blessed are those who have not seen and yet still believe,’ he’s saying that those witnesses continue to speak,” Williams said.

Williams will talk about each of those pieces of evidence, deconstructing each to show how it supports the faith.

Williams sermon will also be available online at www.faithcommunity church.net/recent- sermons