The city of Janesville plans to wait for gypsy moth eggs on trees in Lustig Park to hatch in the spring before exterminating the defoliating caterpillars, a city employee said.
Parks Division supervisor Ethan Lee said considering the stage of development the moths are in and where the egg masses are in their growth, no action will be taken until next spring. The best time to begin an extermination of gypsy moths is shortly after they hatch around that time, he said.
The Gazette previously reported the moths’ presence at the park on River View Drive, where they laid egg masses throughout the area up and down tree trunks. While the six-week window of defoliation should wrap up by the end of July, once the eggs pupate and become larvae, the caterpillar stage of the moths will develop over fall and through winter.
When the city moves on to killing the moths, it will likely use a spray containing the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki, often shortened to Btk. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Btk is found in soil that only affects some insects. The department said the application is not harmful to humans or animals.
A few years ago, the state Department of Natural Resources ended its annual practice of aerial sprays to address gypsy moth infestations. Citing a decline in the population statewide, the DNR is now approaching any outbreak on a case-by-case basis.
Michael Hillstrom, forest health specialist with the DNR, thinks the current approach to controlling the moths is sound and noted the moths do resurface at irregular intervals. The last major outbreak in Wisconsin happened in 2010 when the moths defoliated 347,000 acres of forest. Before then, the last significant damage was in 2003 when 65,000 acres were impacted.
Hillstrom said there are currently small areas in the state affected by defoliation but nothing widespread to cause concern.
Outbreaks of gypsy moths are not exclusive to Wisconsin. Many states, primarily in the Northeast and parts of the Midwest, face problems with defoliation because of the bugs. Michigan mapped 1 million acres of defoliation in 2020, with the expectation this year will see similar results.
Hillstrom thinks this could be an indicator an infestation could be heading to Wisconsin.
“It’s hard to say what we’ll see next year,” Hillstrom said. “There is the potential for an outbreak with thousands of acres of damage, but we could get high levels of caterpillar mortality and see very little damage.”
Another contributing factor to the current prevalence of gypsy moths is the lack of a virus and a fungus that kill the moths naturally.
Hillstrom points to dry conditions this year as a reason for the shortage of both.
“Part of the hope will be maybe next spring we’ll have a little bit more normal rainfall and the fungus and the virus will do a better job of killing the caterpillars,” he said. “Kind of a natural control.”
For now, Lustig Park is the only local location experiencing an infestation problem, but Lee and the Parks Division are diligently monitoring for any other local outbreaks.