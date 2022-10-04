JANESVILLE—A week after a 9-year-old Janesville boy died after he was struck by an SUV along East Memorial Drive as he walked home from Adams Elementary School, parents who live near the school said they'd already been pushing for traffic safety upgrades along the stretch where many children walk every day.
A group of parents who live near Adams Elementary on Janesville’s northeast side, a few blocks from where a car hit Nolan Rice on Sept. 28, say they’ve asked the city since the 2021-22 school year to install speed bumps or blinking warning signs along there. Those would help alert motorists to the four crosswalks along East Memorial Drive that children navigate daily on their way to and from the school, parents say.
The area around Adams Elementary, according to traffic counts obtained by The Gazette, ties into one of the busiest traffic corridors of any school zone in the city.
The problems, the parents say, begin at two sharp Y-shaped curves along East Memorial Drive where traffic is funneled eastward across bustling Milton Avenue. Motorists then flow into North Garfield Avenue at a convoluted three-way stop that splits traffic north and south around the school. And there, traffic suddenly must slow to a stop near the four crosswalks that students use daily as the street curves sharply past the school.
Blind spots
Neighborhood residents say there have been many near misses in the past couple of years, with drivers nearly running over students at the crosswalks outside Adams Elementary, their vehicles speeding around curves or swerving to avoid pileups at the three-way stop, where queued vehicles tend to bottleneck as they bleed off the adjacent busier stretch of Milton Avenue.
That’s despite the presence of two crossing guards the city stages at those crosswalks.
“There's just all kinds of blind spots there. And people tend to speed through the area because they’re flying through the lights at Milton Avenue, and the traffic is not controlled very well when you get to Garfield and Memorial,” said parent Brandi Martinez, who lives near Adams Elementary.
Dena Speir, one of Martinez’s neighbors, lost a tree in her yard at the corner of Memorial Drive and Garfield Avenue after multiple vehicles jumped the curb and rammed into what is now a bumper-scarred stump.
One of those drivers, a few months ago, took out a stop sign next to the tree. It’s right next to a striped crosswalk that students cross every day near two designated bus stops. The stop sign still sits askew in the ground, its post bent.
Traffic issues
Standing streetside at 3:30 p.m. Monday, at the end of Adams' school day, traffic problems at the spot were obvious.
Speir pointed out motorist infractions to a Gazette reporter as she watched a succession of about 30 vehicles ply the three-way intersection. At least a third didn’t slow for the stop signs. Another third or more rolled through the stops—many of them pulling up and over top of the marked crosswalks without ever fully braking. Some of the vehicles carried children that the drivers had just picked up from school.
On a different day this week, a Gazette photographer witnessed a compact Honda blow through an unmarked crosswalk on East Memorial Drive that funnels students walking from the neighborhood to a north entry door at Adams. A woman who was trying to navigate the crossing with two children threw her hands up in frustration at the errant driver.
“That’s the way people come through here, all day and all night. If we weren’t standing here right now at this corner watching people, it’d probably be worse,” Dana Speir said as she stood in her yard.
Police investigation
State traffic counts show the stretch where Martinez and Speir live routes about 4,100 vehicles a day. But East Memorial Drive is typically busier farther west, where Rice was hit and killed last Wednesday afternoon.
He was walking along East Memorial Drive when he was hit at the intersection with Prairie Avenue, west of Milton Avenue, about a quarter of mile from Adams Elementary. The stretch is a key pedestrian route for students who walk to and from Adams each day from the outlying neighborhood west of Milton Avenue. State traffic counts show the area where Rice was hit carries 10,000 cars a day east and west Milton Avenue, an even busier route where about 20,000 cars a day pass.
It makes the quarter-mile span one of the busiest — if not the most traffic-congested — student walking routes in the entire city.
Accident details
Janesville Deputy Police Chief Todd Kleisner said Rice died after a woman driving a full-size Nissan SUV hit him as she turned right off Prairie Avenue onto Memorial Drive. Kleisner said based on a preliminary crash investigation, the woman had stopped at the intersection and waited for a child passing on a bike before she pulled out onto Memorial Drive. Rice was following behind the bicyclist.
Kleisner said the woman, who is small in stature, might not have seen Rice from behind the wheel of her large SUV before she struck him.
Neither her name nor an official crash report had been released as of Tuesday, pending a continued investigation that is now being partly handled by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Police said the state patrol has new technology that can be used to mine traveling speed and other data from vehicle’s computer memory.
The technology also can test whether a driver might have had blind spots based on their height and vantage point from inside the vehicle.
Kleisner said police have reviewed traffic speeds and traffic safety at North Garfield Avenue and East Memorial Drive near Adams school three times since parents began to push for a review, but he said the traffic pattern in that area isn’t comparable to the busier stretch where Rice was hit.
He said studies nearer the school relied on speed-collecting devices placed along North Garfield Avenue and East Memorial Drive. One study showed drivers on average traveled 6 miles over the 25 mph speed limit. Some parts of those two streets have speed limits of 15 mph on school days.
Parents' push for change
Christina Sekalias, a parent who lives across the street from a crosswalk outside Adams Elementary, said she and other parents have been trying to get the Janesville City Council or the city’s engineering department to consider ideas such as blinking lights and speed bumps near Adams' student crossing zones.
She said in September a car came veering around the curve at the crossing by her house, narrowly missing her and her children as they walked home from a parents’ group meeting at the school.
Speed bumps 'not appropriate'
“The city’s answer so far has been to say that speed bumps are ‘not appropriate’ for the street, and other signs saying slow down would be 'excessive' for drivers,” Sekalias said.
Janesville Police Chief David Moore said Tuesday that a patrol officer and a city traffic engineer, who both sit on a city staff traffic safety committee, plan to meet with an Adams parent about safety issues later this week.
School district response
Patrick Gasper, a spokesperson for the Janesville School District, said each school sets safe drop-off and crosswalk policies and protocols. He said Adams upgraded its school security to make its south side the main student entrance.
The school now prefers that parents drop off students at the school’s main lot on Walker Street. That change could curtail parents' use of East Memorial Drive alongside Adams as a drop-off zone for kids — a setup that compounds traffic congestion and visual confusion near the school’s crossings.
So far, that stretch of East Memorial Drive is not designated a no-parking zone. Gasper said the Janesville School District could set its own parking and drop-off policies, but the city of Janesville would have to mark those as special traffic zones.
The intersection of Prairie Avenue and Memorial Drive where Rice was hit are not marked or lighted as some school zone crossings are.
Memorial
This week, the spot was marked with a memorial display of teddy bears, flowers and cards.
Two teenage boys walking past after school this week glanced at the memorial for Rice. The boys told a Gazette reporter they were “real sad to hear” and “sorry” that the young boy had been killed.
While walking away, both boys said they hadn't known Rice.