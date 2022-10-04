JANESVILLE—A week after a 9-year-old Janesville boy died after he was struck by an SUV along East Memorial Drive as he walked home from Adams Elementary School, parents who live near the school said they'd already been pushing for traffic safety upgrades along the stretch where many children walk every day.

A group of parents who live near Adams Elementary on Janesville’s northeast side, a few blocks from where a car hit Nolan Rice on Sept. 28, say they’ve asked the city since the 2021-22 school year to install speed bumps or blinking warning signs along there. Those would help alert motorists to the four crosswalks along East Memorial Drive that children navigate daily on their way to and from the school, parents say.

A group crosses East Memorial Drive in front of Adams Elementary School in Janesville after school on Tuesday.
A group uses the crosswalk to cross Milton Avenue along Memorial Drive after school at Janesville's Adams Elementary School on Tuesday.
Ben Ryder approaches the busy intersection of Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive while walking his girlfriend’s children home from Adams Elementary School on Tuesday.
A makeshift memorial sits at the foot of a telephone pole Tuesday near where 9-year-old Nolan Rice was struck and killed by a vehicle on East Memorial Drive shortly after school let out at Adams Elementary School last Wednesday.
