JANESVILLE—The musical performance in Lower Courthouse Park scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, July 21, has been postponed one day because of weather concerns.
The music by the Tennessee band with a Janesville connection, The Smoky Nights, starts at 6:30 p.m. The park opens one hour earlier.
Reservations for the required “pod” spaces in the socially-distanced Music at the Marv concert remain in place.
Pod holders who cannot attend Wednesday should cancel their pod so it will again be available for others; see the cancelation link in your confirmation email.
Downtown Janesville Inc. encourages those who weren’t able to get a pod last week to check its Eventbrite reservation site often in case of cancellations.
Beer orders from Tuesday continue to Wednesday.