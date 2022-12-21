01STOCK_SNOW_BLOWER
JANESVILLE – A winter weather emergency will go into effect at noon Thursday in the city of Janesville with 3 to 6 inches of snow forecast through Friday. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated on Thursday, with the storm not wrapping up until Friday morning.

The city of Evansville and village of Clinton also declared emergencies to expedite snow removal.

