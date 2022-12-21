JANESVILLE – A winter weather emergency will go into effect at noon Thursday in the city of Janesville with 3 to 6 inches of snow forecast through Friday. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated on Thursday, with the storm not wrapping up until Friday morning.
The city of Evansville and village of Clinton also declared emergencies to expedite snow removal.
In a release, Janesville said its emergency order will be effective until 6 a.m. Friday. In those hours, cars must be moved off of city streets until the snow and ice control operations are complete. Cars not moved will be issued parking tickets. The fine for parking on the street during a winter weather emergency is $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
If you're unable to park in a driveway or garage, parking in available in any of the following downtown municipal parking lots:
East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive;
City Hall lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street;
South High Street lot at West Court Street and South High Street;
Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street;
River/Union Street lot at South River Street and Union Street
North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
The city asks that cars be removed from the downtown parking lots after the weather emergency is over. More information is at www.janesvillewi.gov by calling the Snow Hotline at 608-755-SNOW or by calling the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.
Evansville
The city of Evansville declared a winter weather emergency from 2 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday.
According to a news release, parking is not permitted on either side of the city’s streets during the emergency, and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas. The vehicles that are in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and towed. Once the snow has stopped and the streets are clear, parking will be allowed again.
The village of Clinton's winter weather emergency starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until noon Saturday.
According to the alert, parking is not allowed on village streets during these times. Twenty-four-hour parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the municipal parking lot.
