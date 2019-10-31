JANESVILLE

Police Chief Dave Moore has three goals for organizations looking to prevent bullying.

Instill a culture of civility.

Instill a culture of reporting.

Build a toolbox of resources for victims and bullies.

Be a Rooney, a local anti-bullying campaign, hosted a roundtable discussion with community leaders Thursday to discuss how to fill local gaps in anti-bullying services.

Representatives from the Janesville Police Department, Janesville School District, Boys & Girls Club, NAMI, city council, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change and Be a Rooney were in attendance.

Moore's suggested goals encapsulate strategies the groups hope to implement over time.

Instill a culture of civility

Teaching people how to be respectful and resolve conflict should start at a young age, group members agreed.

Brian Donohue, safety consultant for the school district, said he sees kids more than ever engaging with school resource officers and the district bringing awareness to bullying.

Organizers with Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change are working with the school district to bring an evidence-based anti-bullying program to local schools, Erin Davis, director, said.

The program, Olweus, is used in more than a dozen countries and in thousands of schools in the U.S., according to its website.

Olweus aims to reduce bullying through education and intervention for staff, students and parents, according to its website.

Instill a culture of reporting

Many bullying incidents are not reported because students believe "snitches get stitches," said Be a Rooney founder Angelia Babcock.

School district and police representatives said there are processes in place to help people who are being bullied, but it has to be reported.

Bullying often starts on a one-on-one basis, making it is easy for bullies to know who snitched, Babcock said.

School staff are teaching kids at a young age that it is OK to tell trusted adults when bad things happen, Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said.

Police have an app called P3 Tips where people can anonymously report anything from criminal activity to bullying, Moore said.

The app has been downloaded on all school district computers, Garner said.

Lonnie Brigham, who works with Janesville Area CrimeStoppers, said he will look into whether P3 Tips could send push notifications to people's phones with messages about bullying prevention and resources.

Build a toolbox of resources

Many parents don't know what to do when their children are being bullied, Babcock said.

Some people in the room Thursday had never heard of the P3 Tips app, despite it being used since 2015.

Organizers on Thursday created a plan to combine the available resources in the community and make them available from one spot.

The school district also is considering scheduling regular emails to parents reminding them of what they can do to help children who are bullies or are bullied.

Resources discussed Thursday include: