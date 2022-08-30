JVG_220831_ICE_1

A preliminary rendering shows hockey players playing on the main ice sheet and the 1,400-seat stands at a proposed Woodman’s Center’s indoor sports complex at Uptown Janesville.

 Courtesy of Angus-Young Associates

JANESVILLE

City officials and private stakeholders remained committed to the idea of building an ice arena and conference center at Uptown Janesville as consultants work to shave millions off a new $60 million estimated price tag.

