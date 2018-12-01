JANESVILLE
Janesville Police Sgt. Ben Thompson was on patrol downtown a few weeks ago when he found a homeless man sleeping outside on a piece of cardboard, covered with a few old blankets.
It was 1 a.m., and the temperature was 18 degrees.
Thompson, who is known by his police colleagues as Benji, woke the homeless man and offered him a ride to a shelter or warming center—a slim list of short-term fixes that would beat sleeping on a slab of cardboard in a cold corner of the city.
The homeless man told Thompson he didn’t want to go anywhere.
“I exhausted all resources I had at 1 a.m. on an early Sunday morning. Ultimately, he didn’t want any help. He just kind of stayed there,” Thompson said. “It’s difficult to wrap your head around somebody surviving outside like that. Some people are just content with the situation they’re in—too proud for help.”
The Janesville Police Department and the city administration as a whole is working with local social service agencies and county officials to form a core of new outreach programs and possible transitional housing solutions for the homeless population.
Over the last six months, 42 people including Janesville police, city housing officials, Rock County health and social workers, local church leaders and nonprofit agency officials have formed a joint community homeless task force. The Janesville group has met five times to develop a hot list of priorities and programs.
The short-term goal—at least this winter—the officials say, is to ensure fewer people in Janesville have to live in the cold or even risk their lives spending nights out on the frigid ground.
Over the longer term, officials plan to research housing alternatives and even some city-led work programs aimed at helping those recovering from homelessness get a foothold and transition away the streets.
One program is set to launch now.
What can we do right now?
Thompson is leading a homeless outreach program that starts later this month. It pairs four Janesville police officers with nonprofit and social service agency officials to search areas of the city for homeless people. Once a month, the officers and social service officials will pair off for an eight-hour shift in an initiative that’s being called HOT—an acronym for Homeless Outreach Team.
Thompson said his department chose officers for HOT who are skilled and experienced handling people with mental health or substance abuse problems. One officer was a Capitol police officer in Madison who spent time on that city’s homeless task force. Another has experience in domestic violence and family crisis management.
Pairing officers with local social service agents who have experience counseling and aiding homeless people will give police a working knowledge of programs immediately available to help the homeless and create a clearer path to channel homeless people toward help that might best suit them.
“The goal would be to make contact with people and try to offer them services. What can you do? Are you eligible to go to GIFTS (Men’s Shelter)? Is there some place to go with a family member or a friend? If not, there are warming shelters available. That 3 a.m. offer would be, 'What can we do right now?'” Thompson said.
“If that same contact occurred during the day, we’d probably offer them specific services, ask them if they’re interested in applying for transitional or emergency housing," he said.
Thompson said it’s a new approach for police. The focus isn’t on enforcing state statutes or city ordinances that prohibit public drinking, sleeping in parks, illegal camping and littering. The goal, Thompson said, is not to wake homeless people, ticket them and tell them move along.
“What is unique is that in the past, we’d just kind of offer 'Hey, can we drive you somewhere?' and that might be the end of it. The help now coming through partnerships with our agencies is we’re able to offer them specific services.”
Transitional housing?
City Manager Mark Freitag said the community homelessness group has pegged another goal: more transitional housing for homeless people who are trying to get back on their feet.
Some Janesville nonprofits, such as ECHO, run voucher programs for short-term or emergency housing, but those options have become limited amid an emerging shortage of available rental housing.
Freitag said the city is researching whether the city could convert a few of the homes it buys through tax foreclosure into transitional housing for homeless people.
Some homes the city buys are rehabbed through state and federal housing programs for sale to families as affordable housing.
Kelly Bedessem, the city’s housing services director, said housing authorities are eying the feasibility of gearing a few homes the city buys as havens for the homeless population, although she said there are “10,000 questions.”
“The majority of these properties take a good deal of investment to make them safe and sanitary,” Bedessem said. “Do we do that with some of our grant funds? Is it impactful? And who is going to manage the program, and what does it look like?”
Bedessem said her department might work with nonprofit groups that already are part of a countywide homeless panel, the Homeless Intervention Task Force, to find an agency willing to tackle case management of a transitional housing program.
Bedessem said some residential lots the city has cleared in the past might be suitable for so-called “micro-homes”—homes as small as a few hundred square feet.
The idea might be to build sets of six to eight tiny homes on a lot with a common garden area.
One local nonprofit has shown interest in a micro-home project, Bedessem said.
The question is whether micro-homes would serve as transitional housing for the homeless, or whether they might be rented or sold as a “stepping stone” toward ownership of a larger home, Bedessem said.
The city in its 2019 budget has allocated $625,000 for “affordable housing” to address an overall housing shortage in Janesville. Much of that funding comes through grant sources, but it’s been set aside in a way that makes its use flexible, Bedessem said, possibly for housing for homeless people.
“It’s a good chunk of change. We’ve never dedicated that kind of money to affordable housing in that fashion. We have an ability to be creative this year, and it’s something we need to look into,” Bedessem said.
A foothold
Freitag said some cities hire homeless people through municipal work programs. The option isn’t dramatically different than job placement programs already run by local nonprofits that serve the homeless population.
“We hire seasonal employees throughout the year,” Freitag said. “You’d essentially provide somebody who is homeless some seasonal-type work to get them some steady income.”
Freitag said a portion of the homeless population doesn’t have steady access to transportation to get to work. Some have jobs that aren’t on Janesville Transit System routes, and some work weekends or late shifts when the transit’s not running.
Freitag said he plans to talk with Forward Janesville and the business community about transportation options that would help homeless people who would work if they had transportation.
Another plan could focus on an increase in capacity at local hospitals for voluntary drug and alcohol detoxification. The homeless population historically has a high rate of addiction and substance abuse, often coupled with mental illness. Freitag said that plan is more long-range.
“Everyone recognizes that homelessness is such a complex problem set,” Freitag said. “We’ve got more questions than answers.”
Ben Thompson, the Janesville police sergeant, hopes the emerging programs can help reach a segment of the homeless population that sometimes doesn’t show a willingness to accept help.
“This past summer, we dealt with a group of 12 to 15 (homeless) people in the downtown who didn’t care if they got (ordinance) citations at all. They didn’t have the means to pay their tickets. They’re not going to pay. Their goal was that they’d have arrest warrants by wintertime so they’d have shelter during the winter,” Thompson said.
He’d like to see that become a less common strategy.
“If you can help that person, get them into stable housing, get them some help and some work, hopefully some other pieces can fall into place," he said.
"The trend of homelessness could end with that person.”
