JANESVILLE
This year has been filled to the brim with evolving delivery services, and Shop With a Cop is no exception.
Typically, the annual community event frees up officers to go shopping with children during the holiday season. The children are given money, generally about $100 to $200, for a spree that is funded by sponsors or donations.
But the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for officers to participate in the yearly festivities, given the close, personal contact they have with children and their families.
So instead of strolling through the toy aisles with the children, officers shopped ahead of time, picking out gifts based on lists from the children’s families, and delivered them Wednesday to their homes.
Janesville police officer Chad Sullivan, who oversees Shop With a Cop, said he contacted Blain’s Farm & Fleet this year to figure out a way to host the program despite the pandemic’s challenges.
Farm and Fleet has hosted and donated to Shop With a Cop in years past.
“It’s not the most convenient and not the best possible interactions possible with these kids,” Sullivan said. “The families that are being chosen have kids that have done good things, deserve to be chosen for this great event, and we still wanted them to have some holiday cheer.”
Kids are nominated by elementary school teachers and staff.
Officers got to spend $200 per child, and Sullivan said the money went a long way. With help from friends, Sullivan wrapped hundreds of presents leading up to Wednesday’s event.
The money often provides gifts for both the children and some of their family members.
“It is a positive encounter with a police officer in uniform,” Sullivan said. “Still are able to say hi to them and wish them a happy holiday.”
About a dozen Janesville police officers and Rock County sheriff’s deputies participated in Wednesday’s deliveries, including Rock County police dog Kamo, who dressed in a holiday sweater for the occasion.
At his first two stops, Sullivan let the kids open one gift.
A girl who received a baby doll told officers she liked the gift and grinned from ear to ear.
Sullivan told the girl and her brother the rest of the gifts had to wait until Christmas, and he encouraged them to continue doing well in school.