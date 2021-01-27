JANESVILLE
Police officer Edward VanFossen received a letter of commendation Thursday for allowing other qualified candidates to be considered for the Janesville Police Department's Mobile Field Force.
VanFossen stepped down from the team after noticing there were other qualified applicants. His choice to leave the Mobile Field Force as he nears retirement gave others an opportunity to serve, according to a department news release.
Police Chief Dave Moore presents letters of commendation to employees who perform noteworthy acts of service and exceed expectations of duty, according to the release.