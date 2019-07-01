JANESVILLE

A Janesville police officer was following all the rules when his squad was involved in a crash as he rushed to the scene of an incident, police say.

Officer Alex Wasemiller had his lights and siren on as he tried to cross the intersection of Highway 14 and Milton Avenue against a red light June 18. Another car then crashed into his, according to a State Patrol report on the incident.

Wasemiller was following department policy and general orders, said Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan, who investigated the incident.

Wasemiller heard on his radio of a chase involving a Beloit teenager suspected of burglary and stealing a handgun, and Wasemiller was rushing to the aid of the officer who started the chase, Sheridan said.

The officer who started the chase did not make clear that the pursuit on the near west side was in vehicles and not on foot, Sheridan said, and Wasemiller believed it was on foot.

If Wasemiller had known the suspect was headed south in a car, he might not have been justified in rushing from the northeast side of the city to help out, Sheridan said.

But Wasemiller had information of a potentially dangerous situation, believed the suspect was on foot, and he knew at least three other officers were tied up with another incident, Sheridan said.

Wasemiller was not dispatched, but officers are encouraged respond to incidents in which the public is in danger without being dispatched, Sheridan said.

Wasemiller followed proper procedure as he entered the intersection with his Ford Explorer squad car, Sheridan said.

The State Patrol’s accident report indicates traffic had stopped or was slowing as Wasemiller approached the intersection from the east and that Wasemiller entered it slowly.

The other car, a Ford Focus driven by Abbigale J. Stewart, 33, of 1312 Sylvester St., Janesville, was headed south on Milton Avenue.

Stewart saw the green light and did not see or hear Wasemiller’s squad car, according to the report.

Stewart was cited for failure to stop for an emergency vehicle.

Stewart was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, and 1-year-old Vivian L. Stewart was transported for medical care of a “possible injury.”

The teen, meanwhile, left Janesville and returned to Beloit, where police eventually stopped him.

Officers have been reminded to be clear about what kind of pursuit they are engaged in when reporting it, Sheridan said.