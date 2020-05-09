JANESVILLE
Mother’s Day is always special for Mercyhealth nurse Kaelyn Duesterbeck, but this year it will be filled with a little more joy and appreciation than usual.
Duesterbeck, 32, has been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines in Mercyhealth’s emergency room and drive-thru testing unit. She works 12-hour days.
When she returns to her home in Delavan, her five kids—all 5 or younger—usually are in bed.
Sometimes she goes days without seeing them.
“I really miss them,” Duesterbeck said.
“I’m not a stay-at-home mom, but it’s not the same as being a Monday-through-Friday, 9-to-5 working mom,” she said. “I’ll be home with the kids all day, and then they won’t see me for three days. Before, it was always a guarantee I could go home and snuggle with them before bed, and now I won’t get to see them sometimes at all for three days at a time.”
In the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses were waiting for the virus to take hold in Rock County. Duesterbeck said she struggled with anxiety and insomnia. One weekend, it hit her hard.
“There was one weekend where I was home with my kids, and I was terrified. I just thought about what if life as we know it is never the same again? What if one of us dies? You just don’t know whether something earth-shattering could happen at any time.”
Duesterbeck has worked in emergency rooms for a decade, but she said she has never seen anything like COVID-19. Each day she wears gloves, a face shield and other full-body protective gear.
Sometimes her anxiety gets the better of her. One of her daughters, Etta, was born with just one lung. The thought of what COVID-19 could do to all of her children, but especially Etta, haunts her.
“I’m scared to death that if I were to bring this home to her, what would that mean for her?” Duesterbeck said. “She’s already had four really big surgeries by the age of 3. It makes me feel sick just thinking about how she would handle that.”
When Duesterbeck comes home each day, the routine is the same: She puts her clothes in a plastic bag and washes her work clothes separately. If they’re awake, the kids aren’t allowed near her until she has taken a shower.
“They’ll come running because they’re excited to tell me about their day, and I have to remind them I can’t come near them,” she said. “One of them gave me a huge hug, and I pushed her away, and she knew she messed up but she really needed a hug. It was my birthday, and she missed me, and she needed a hug.
“Then I look at her, and a 4-year-old feels bad because she hugged me, and it’s a lot to maneuver emotionally.”
Her kids—Vivi, 5; Eliza, 4; Etta, 3, and 10-month-old twins, Cole and Ivy—keep her plenty busy on her days off, especially with the oldest attending kindergarten classes virtually.
Her husband, Dan, works in construction despite the shutdown. Dan’s mother watches the kids while the couple are at work. Duesterbeck said having both of them as a support system has helped her.
“Honestly, my home and my family. It’s why I do anything that I do. It’s my happy place,” she said. “When everything is really crazy, and I feel a lot of stress, while the children can also be stressful, they make me laugh and make me forget. … I’m so up to my ears in diapers and snacks and water—they ask me for water 100 times a day. It’s 600 really simple, busybody tasks. I don’t have time to think about being tired or anxious and stressed.”
At work, her second family lifts her up.
“I do enjoy coming to work and working with my best friends because we’re all scared, and we’re all showing up despite it,” she said. “When that patient comes in really sick with COVID symptoms and we don’t know, it’s something we’re not saying, but we all put our gear on and it makes us feel stronger to do it together.”
This weekend and Mother’s Day, the focus will be on the children and the good health they share. Duesterbeck has Sunday off work, so she plans to spend all the time she can with her kids and husband.
“It will mean more this year,” Duesterbeck said. “One weekend, I felt like I was planning my kids’ funerals. I was sitting there thinking, ‘What if I don’t get to hold you again?’ Then I came around and realized this isn’t going away.
“I prayed a lot, and I continue to do so. I reached acceptance, and I just want to beat it so we can get it over with. It’s (COVID-19) really done a lot for making you look at how important your family is to you.
“My kids tell me now they love me more than I love coffee, and I can’t think of a stronger love than that,” she said. “This Mother’s Day is going to be more important, and I can’t wait to spend it with them.”