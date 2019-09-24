JANESVILLE

Wildwood Theatres Movies 16—and any theater that might come to town in the future—may now apply for a liquor license in Janesville after the city council voted unanimously Monday to allow it.

The city had not allowed movie theaters to apply for liquor licenses under its separation rule, City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.

The rule forces businesses to partition places where alcohol is sold from other retail areas. Exemptions are given to bowling alleys, pool halls, dart lanes, archery lanes and now movie theaters.

Wildwood may now apply for a liquor license and must get approval from both the Alcohol Licensing Advisory Committee and the city council before beer and booze can flow.

During a public hearing for the ordinance change, resident Bill McCoy said there better be “doggone guidelines” for selling alcohol in movie theaters.

McCoy worried about young theater employees giving alcohol to minors.

Sarah Lehr, general manager of Janesville’s lone movie theater, presented the council the rules and regulations she intends to put forward as part of the theater’s license application.

The bar would have an ID scanner that would prohibit sales if a valid ID for someone 21 or older is not scanned. Scanners would be positioned at all points of entry for employees to check alcohol compliance, Lehr said.

Alcoholic beverages would be sold in distinct cups to differentiate them from other beverages, and each customer could buy just one beverage at a time, Lehr said.

Theater staff would be trained on safe alcohol sales and how to identify when alcohol should no longer be served to someone who is intoxicated.

The bar at Movies 16 would replace the small arcade located off the lobby, Lehr said.

The theater would apply for a Class B license, the same license given to taverns and restaurants. Rules for taverns, such as requiring a licensed bartender be present at all times, would be enforced.

City councilor Doug Marklein said he thinks the move is good for the city because it makes Janesville competitive with other cities where movie theaters can serve alcohol.

Marklein said he does not drink but that he has gone to theaters that serve alcohol, and those who were drinking did not create a problem.