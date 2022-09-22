JANESVILLE—For nearly two decades, artist Tyler Kutz has been putting other peoples’ names up in lights.
The 35-year-old neon artist and Janesville native said he creates nostalgic and custom designs, as “everybody always wants to see their name in lights.” One of his first pieces still hangs at Parker High School, in teacher Sam Van Galder’s art room.
But now, with his first public art exhibit lighting up late last month, it’s finally Kutz’s turn for his name to shine.
“It feels like I accomplished something … (it’s) something that I’ve been wanting to do my whole life,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have my name in lights. I always want my kids to know that … I stuck to my guns and I always worked hard to get to where I want to be.”
Kutz is one of approximately a dozen and a half artists and collaborators who are setting Olbrich Gardens in Madison aglow with neon figures and LED lights as part of its annual Gleam exhibit. The show, which operates at night so viewers can revel in the glowing artwork, is set to run through the last week of October.
Kutz’s exhibit, composed of 10 insects, is located halfway through the exhibition. A quartet of ants can be seen climbing a tree, as five butterflies fly towards them and a centipede saunters off alone into the woods.
It took Kutz approximately six months and nearly 200 hours to complete the glowing insects, whose bodies are made of swirled glass tubes filled with gas and adorned with wings, legs and antennae of different colors. A father of two who spends his days installing flooring, he resigns himself to his neon work at night.
Much of the work Kutz has commissioned in the last two decades has come by word-of-mouth recommendations, often from people who are looking for that wave of nostalgia by way of clocks and beer signs. He also does custom designs and personalizations.
He learned to create neon artwork as a high school student, at a time when art was the only thing that pulled him through to graduation. He enrolled in a year-long program as a teenager where he learned how to do glass blowing and neon work from the late Jeff Coan, a Beloit teacher and artist.
Neon artwork typically starts with exposing glass tubes to heat, where they become malleable and shapeable. Kutz uses two types of torches that reach 4,000 degrees.
Electrodes are inserted at either end to complete a circuit and heated again to clean the tube and metal of any impurities before a noble gas such as argon is pumped inside it. A small bit of mercury is added to create a chemical reaction with the gas and to give the neon its final color.
Artwork design
Kutz’s Gleam exhibit represents each person of his family, as he let his kids choose what bugs he would create.
The butterflies were chosen by his 6-year-old daughter, who loves them because her mom does, too, Kutz said. And his 8-year-old son is obsessed with ants, catching them in his bug container.
Kutz himself chose the centipede, as he considers it a misunderstood creature whose usefulness isn’t always seen because some can’t get past the bug’s outward appearance.
It took him nearly 50 hours to create the five butterflies, which stand approximately two feet high, and are about two feet in diameter.
it was nearly the same time commitment for the 1-foot by 1-foot ants. The centipede was the most time intensive, with nearly 80 hours going into the 8-foot creature. Kutz’s children occasionally watched him work on the insects.
“(My kids) love neon, they love watching me work,” he said. “My son has actually done a couple of bends on his own. If I could get him to do perfect bends, he could almost be the youngest neon bender.”
Art got him through
The piece that still hangs at Parker High School holds a larger meaning than just being one of Kutz’s first neon signs.
While it now belongs to Sam, it was first given to his mother, Sue, who taught art at Craig High School for 22 years. Sue taught many of the 3D art classes, and it was during her sculpture and stained glass courses that Kutz realized he enjoyed working with glass.
Combine that with his love for playing with lights—as a kid, he put lights on his roller skates, Kutz said.
Van Galder supported Kutz outside of her classes that he was enrolled in. Her art room became a sanctuary for him, as he didn’t excel at other academic subjects and often found himself kicked out of class.
Rather than have him leave school, Van Galder made space for Kutz, and helped facilitate his learning by going to his other teachers and having their classwork sent to her room because he could better focus there, Kutz explained.
Kutz later made her the neon sign, which reads “VG’s Art Room” as a way to thank her for being one of his most important teachers.
“She’s the only reason why I graduated high school,” he said.
When Kutz was first considering submitting designs for the Gleam exhibit, he turned to his former teacher for guidance. Van Galder gave him tips on talking to Olbrich’s committee and coached him on what his sketches should include to give them a glimpse of his work and his expertise with neon. He’d know more about neon than a lot of the people on the committee, she added.
Kutz’s journey is a “perfect example” of what a person can accomplish if they receive encouragement in the right direction, Van Galder said.
“I think it speaks loudly to those students that don’t think they have a voice and they really, really do—and he found it,” she said. “It sometimes just takes one person to give them encouragement and direction and they’re on their way.”