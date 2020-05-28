JANESVILLE
The YMCA of Northern Rock County will reopen its location in Janesville and the Parker YMCA location in Milton beginning Monday, June 1.
The reopenings will take place in phases. Phase one will include limited facility hours.
Access to services such as water walking, lap swimming, racquetball courts and group exercises will require online reservations.
All other services will be limited to manage group sizes and maintain social distancing. Additional cleaning materials and other features have been added to the building, according to a news release.
Restrictions and availability might change. More information on the reopening plan can be found at the YMCA website.