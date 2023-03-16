JANESVILLE -- A 14-year-old Marshall Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of making terrorist threats against the school.
School administration notified Marshall’s school resource officer of the threat and they worked together to get more information about the student from other students at the school, a release said. The student’s backpack, locker and person were searched and no weapons were found.
A search warrant was obtained for the student's home and four firearms and miscellaneous computerized devices were taken from the residence. The student was detained at the Rock County Youth Services Center.
Police are considering this an ongoing investigation. According to the press release, the investigation wouldn’t have occurred without witnesses coming forward and reporting concerning behavior to the school’s administration.
Anyone with information about someone exhibiting early warning signs of planned violence towards others should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app. Callers can remain anonymous.
