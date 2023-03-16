01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
Buy Now

JANESVILLE -- A 14-year-old Marshall Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of making terrorist threats against the school.

School administration notified Marshall’s school resource officer of the threat and they worked together to get more information about the student from other students at the school, a release said. The student’s backpack, locker and person were searched and no weapons were found.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you