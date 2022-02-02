Janesville heavy metal band Versus Me cracked the Billboard’s Top 40 Mainstream Rock chart last week with their song “Down.”
In its second week on the list, the song reached No. 37 on Jan. 29—up three spots from the week prior.
Formed in 2013, the Janesville-based “metalcore” group is described by music aggregator last.fm as a “band for today’s subcultural and mainstream pop crowds alike,” harnessing the pop-punk and “heavy stomp” reminiscent of bands such as A Day to Remember and Pierce the Veil.
Versus Me is comprised of brothers James (on vocals) and Lee Milbrandt (bass), in addition to guitarist Dustin Hansen and drummer J.J. Johnson.
Their first album, “Changes,” was released in 2016, followed by “Continuous” in 2019, with “Down” dropped as a single in the fall of 2021.
Reaching the chart was no small task, as Versus Me narrowly edged past veteran group Slipknot by a single vote. In addition to terrestrial radio stations playing “Down,” the single has received considerable airplay on SiriusXM’s Octane satellite station, reaching what Lee calls the “pinnacle” of the band’s career so far.
Looking ahead, Versus Me is set to embark on its “Living Like I’m Dead” tour over the next two months. The 20-date tour across the Midwest, starting Feb. 23 in Detroit, Michigan, will also include stops in Madison on Feb. 24 and Racine on Feb. 26.