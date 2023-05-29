featured Janesville Memorial Day ANTHONY WAHL/AWAHL@GAZETTEXTRA.COM May 29, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pat Riley, left, and Don Doering present the flags at the start of a Memorial Day ceremony in Oakhill Cemetery on Tuesday morning, May 29. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Local veterans fire off a 21-gun salute during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville. Anthony Wahl Buy Now The Janesville Police Department Honor Guard presents the flags during the Memorial Day parade in downtown Janesville on Monday. Anthony Wahl Buy Now V.F.W. 1621 Auxillary members wave to the crowd while participating in the Memorial Day parade. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Sidewalks are lined along North Main Street during the Memorial Day parade in downtown Janesville on Monday. Anthony Wahl Buy Now The Janesville Parker marching band performs during the Memorial Day parade in downtown Janesville on Monday, May 29. Anthony Wahl Buy Now The Janesville Craig marching band performs during the Memorial Day parade in downtown Janesville on Monday, May 29. Anthony Wahl Buy Now The Janesville Craig marching band performs during the Memorial Day parade in downtown Janesville on Monday, May 29. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Area veterans wave to the crowd as they participate in the Memorial Day parade in Janesville on Monday, May 29. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville's Memorial Day was rich in tradition, ceremony and local fun on Monday, including cemetery honors and the annual downtown parade. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW