JANESVILLE
Earlier this week at a city of Janesville public engagement forum on the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Conference Center, local residents filled out and stuck more than a dozen Post-It notes to a cork board. Written on the Post-Its were comments and questions about the project.
An unsigned hot-pink note sent public and private groups planning the proposed indoor ice and sports arena and conference hall a blunt message.
In three words, in black ink, it read: “Keep COST DOWN!”
An ad-hoc city design committee and the city’s planning department have been working for months with consultants to vet and focus a concept for an arena at Uptown Janesville, on the site of a former Sears department store there along Milton Avenue. The proposed project would bring two indoor ice sheets to the site that could double as multi-sport flex space. Adjacent to that complex would be a separate, multi-use conference and event center.
It’s all planned under one roof in a new building proposed on the former Sears site. The city would own it and it would be managed privately.
It’s an impressive project, with climate controlled arena space and seating for more than 1,700. Among other uses, the arena space would allow families and spectators to watch hockey games with ambient temperatures in the 50s while across the way, the conference and convention space might support up to three wedding receptions at once, those involved in the planning say.
That’s not to mention the potential economic benefit such a project could bring to Uptown Janesville, the city’s struggling shopping mall. And it doesn’t factor in a possible boost to adjacent retail, restaurant and hotel properties in the Milton Avenue and Humes Road commercial corridor.
Yet, the “Keep COST DOWN” Post-It an anonymous resident dropped at the public junket this week at Janesville’s public library begs an obvious question. In the current economy, what would be the actual cost of a multi-use arena and conference center like the one proposed at Uptown Janesville.
Although paid consultants to the city won’t have design and construction costs crunched and ready for the public to see for at least a month, some Janesville city officials say it’s unlikely the new sticker price will mesh with city cost estimates from a few years ago.
Crunching numbers
The city earlier estimated it could afford to borrow for its part on such a project if the overall cost was about $28 million, an amount that would be split among city borrowing, private financing, and potential grant funding. But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of an eastern European war, and economic pressures of the past two years.
Now, many builders are scuffling for workers as construction material and labor costs have spiked, driven largely by rising inflation that over the last year.
Neither city officials nor private stakeholders at the public engagement forum this week shied away from questions about cost escalation on a big project amid record inflation, but they said it will be another month before consultants and the city with have firmer cost estimates.
Jennifer Petruzzello, the city's neighborhood services department director, is among city officials involved in grant-writing and planning for the proposed project. She said as the city's ad-hoc design committee and consultants continue to mull possible cuts to project plans, including removing some ancillary locker room space and tweaking the layout of a wraparound lobby for the whole complex, it’s difficult to say what the final price tag could be.
But she said the committee, consultants, and private stakeholders are aware they may have to further overhaul plans. Petruzzello pointed out that the overall physical size and scope of the project—and baked in with that, the operational plan and profit model for the whole complex—haven’t expanded since the plan’s earliest inception.
The heavy lifting that remains, Petruzzello said, is whether a two-sheet ice arena with stands and mechanicals, and a conference center, could be built under current cost trends without design cuts that would significantly crimp their size and function.
“So, can we work it out?" Petruzzello said. "I think anytime you look at a large project, there's always a lot of needs and a lot of things that people want to see. And, so, as we get closer to these cost numbers, we're aware that we're going to have to further refine that."
What's the plan?
At the public junket this week, images shared by the city and its consultants continued to show an ice arena that would have two ice sheets that could be converted for other sport uses.
The city is poised as early as late August to publicly reveal “preliminary” cost estimates for the likeliest layout of the Woodman’s Center, including demolition costs for the Sears parcel, which the city has agreed to take ownership of for free under plans to raze the Sears and build the Woodman’s Center in its place. Firm cost estimates—and a sense of whether the project would be a financial go for the city and private entities -- would likely come early next year, officials have said.
Some city officials and design consultants earlier this summer had pegged the project's potential cost, given inflationary estimates, at upward of at $40 million—several million dollars above initial estimates.
The city still hasn’t agreed to front construction costs for the Woodman’s Center, nor has the city council approved the project. And the city hasn’t upped the ante—at least not publicly—on an initial commitment of up to $15 million in city financing. That, earlier, was the most the city administration estimated it could borrow to pitch in on the Woodman’s Center.
A hazier question now is whether the local economy has contracted in recent months to the point of economic recession -- a possibility economists have forecast since earlier this year.
While a few random citizens attended, most of those at the public engagement forum this week are either are involved in the planning or private fundraising for the proposed Woodman’s Center.
Bill McCoshen is a leader of the private-side Friends of the Indoor Sports Comple, a group that has fund-raised on and off for the last two years with the goal of amassing at least $7 million for private funding for the Woodman's Center. The group has said it's already amassed $3.75 million in commitments for naming rights for the project.
McCoshen said despite uncertainty over the current economy, fundraising hasn't been hampered like it was in 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19. At that time, the Friends group was forced for months to suspend fundraising.
Although McCoshen said the private group’s financial stake in the project hasn’t changed, he said it’s unlikely it would lobby to move ahead on a project with a price tag significantly above earlier estimates.
“We haven’t raised (an amount) that would get us to $40 million,” McCoshen said. “So what people in the community need to understand is we’re not going to try to build something that we just can’t build. If it costs $41 (million) and we’ve only raised $31 (million), we’re not going to just go ahead and build a $41-million-dollar building. We won’t. Because you can’t.”