BURLINGTON
In the age of half-truths, anger and false-news accusations, have we lost the ability to enjoy a good lie?
The Burlington Liars Club continues to uphold the tradition of telling lies for fun with its annual contest, which this year was won by a Janesville man.
The club rarely finds humor in politics, to judge by the list of past winners on its website. The judges stuck to that tradition for the 2018 contest, choosing this whopper by Chuck Goldstein of Janesville:
“I got my DNA tested by Ancestry and found out that I’m one-sixteenth German shepherd.”
Goldstein, a retired bank worker, said Wednesday night he has been submitting lies to the contest for 10 years. He never thought this one would win.
Goldstein said he enjoys the opportunity to tell a good lie, and he took advantage of his Gazette interview by adding to his latest fib, saying he’s not sure whether the canine ancestry is on his mother’s or father’s side.
Goldstein later admitted he has never actually had his DNA analyzed.
The ability to craft an outrageous lie comes from a lifetime of telling jokes and having fun with people, Goldstein said.
“Nothing could be more important for a person with a good sense of humor,” he said of the honor. "This is truly as good as it gets.”
The third-place finisher also was from The Gazette’s readership area, and some readers may recognize this guy: Dale Wheelock, a farmer involved in 4-H who sits on the Darien Town Board.
Wheelock said he has submitted to the contest twice. The first time was two years ago, when a fib about potholes took second place.
Wheelock’s lie this year: “I don’t want to say my mother-in-law is bossy, but when she takes her teeth out at bedtime they nag my father-in-law for 10 more minutes.”
Wheelock said he didn’t have to worry that the joke might offend his in-laws, who have passed away.
“When I was younger, we used to tell lots of jokes, and I thought this was kind of fun,” Wheelock said of his motivation for competing in the contest.
This year’s second-place winner, by the way, was by Eve Dutkiewicz of Kenosha: “I cleaned my two-car garage so well that it turned into a three-car garage.”
Goldstein is the second Janesvillian ever to win the contest, which goes back many decades. The first Janesvillian to win was Greg Peck, the former Gazette Opinion Page editor, in 2007.
The Burlington Liars Club truly has not found a lot of humor in politics over the years. It lists winners going back to 1929, and only one has the word “politician” in it.
That lie was the 1979 winner: “It was so cold in Missouri last winter that I saw a politician standing on a street corner with his hands in his own pockets.”
