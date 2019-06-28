JANESVILLE

Steven Martin of Janesville won $100,000 in the All or Nothing lottery with a winning selection of numbers, according to a Wisconsin Lottery news release.

The All or Nothing game awards players whose tickets match all or none of the numbers drawn daily. Martin chose his own numbers using family birthdays and other lucky numbers.

None of his selected numbers matched up with the drawing, a 1 in 352,716 chance that is identical to the chance of matching all the numbers, according to the news release.

Martin purchased his winning ticket at Smokers World, 2622 E. Milwaukee St.