JANESVILLE

The man who died in a traffic crash in Janesville on Wednesday was Christopher D. Gebhardt, 38, of Janesville, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department reported Thursday.

Gebhardt was the driver and sole occupant of a Toyota Corolla that hit a parked Honda SUV on Holiday Drive near Kennedy Road. The crash was reported at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday.

Gebhardt was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary autopsy results confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release.

The medical examiner’s department is conducting additional testing, according to the release.