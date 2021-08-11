JANESVILLE
A Janesville resident said he thinks he’s got an overflow of nitrates in his tap water, and he said the foggy, green algae suddenly overtaking the water in his fish tanks prove it.
Terry Calkins said he recently began noticing “green-spot” algae forming overnight in fish tanks in his Yuba Street home, but he said his complaints about the phenomenon haven’t drawn much interest from officials at the city of Janesville’s water department.
Calkins said his home tests showed his tap water had elevated levels of nitrates—up to 25 to 30 parts per million. State and federal rules require city water to have a minimal amount of nitrates—no more than 10 parts per million in a given sample.
If Calkins’s tests are accurate, it means his tap water has about two or three times the nitrate level that public health and environmental officials say is recommended for humans to consume or come in contact with.
What’s more, Calkins said, he used the same kit to test his relatives’ tap water at three other residences around Janesville—including homes on Briarcrest and Sandhill drives to the northeast and on Blackhawk Street on city’s east side.
He said the test results at each location showed the same thing—elevated nitrate levels between 20 and 30 parts per million.
Elevated nitrate levels in water can be dangerous, especially to young people or those with limited lung function.
Calkins said he recently notified the city of his troublesome tap-water test results, but he said city water department officials told him they consider home testing kits like the one he used to be “not reliable.”
He said nobody from the city offered to test his tap water. Water department officials advised Calkins to submit his tests or samples to a third party to check for contaminants, he said.
Calkins said he’s now waiting for a third-party well water testing company from Illinois to send him sterile, water-testing equipment, which he’ll return with a sample.
The shrimp and fish in Calkins’s tanks so far haven’t shown ill effects, although Calkins said he’s now having to change his aquarium water about twice as often as usual because the tanks are getting choked with algae much more quickly.
Calkins is more worried about his relatives and neighbors than his fish and shrimp.
“I’ve told my relatives I think they should get bottled water until this is figured out. But you have to bathe and wash your hands, so you can't totally get away from it,” he said.
City officials say it’ll be up to Calkins to spearhead a deeper look into the quality of water coming from his own tap.
Craig Thiesenhusen, the city of Janesville’s water superintendent, said he’s familiar with Calkins’s situation, but he said the city doesn’t test city water at residents’ taps.
And he said store-bought testing kits some residents use tend to be “picky” and “not reliable.”
Thiesenhusen said he’s been contacted in the past by residents who test their own water. He said he tells those people that the city’s own tap water field test kits, while expensive, tended to have wild margins of error, too.
He said residents are responsible to investigate problems with their own residential water lines, such as possible leaks, rusted pipes or other problems at their homes that might allow nitrates, bacteria or other impurities to get in residents’ water systems.
Under state rules on safe drinking water, the city is required once a quarter to collect well water at its three distribution sources in Janesville and submit those samples to the Department of Natural Resources for testing.
According to DNR data, the last samples conducted at the city’s three water distribution outlets in April showed nitrate levels within an acceptable range—between 4.4 and 6.2 parts per million.
Thiesenhusen said the city soon plans to sample its water distribution points for the third quarter, but state rules don’t require the city to investigate elevated nitrates or other impurities reported in city water once it reaches residents’ tap.
“Nitrates as a rule will not increase as it sits in the city’s distribution system. It’s a naturally occurring element that comes out of the ground. But water at the city’s source won’t pick up more nitrates,” Thiesenhusen said.
Thiesenhusen said he’d advise Calkins or any other resident who wants to test their tap water to request a kit from the Rock County Public Health Department. The county sends the water samples to the state health lab for analysis.
He said he’s not sure what actions the city would take if the state found impurities in a residents’ own water source.
Thiesenhusen said that over his nine years at the helm of the city's water department, he’s never seen the state flag a resident’s own water samples for a second look.