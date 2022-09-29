MADISON - A Janesville man with an affinity for computers and a sexual interest in young children was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 10 years in prison and 15 years on supervised release, and ordered to pay $47,000 in for receiving child pornography.
Mark Spengler, 57, also has an alcohol addiction, and a “disturbing” criminal history which makes him a “danger to the community,” District Judge William Conley said in imposing the sentence.
“There are number of red flags here that justify a substantial sentence,” Conley said.
Spengler’s six operating while intoxicated convictions makes keeping a job difficult and he has been homeless at times, said his attorney, Gregory Dutch.
“Spengler appears to have an addictive personality. He is addicted to alcohol, tobacco, outbursts of rage, and pornography,” Dutch wrote to the court.
Spengler was on probation for OWI when an undercover agent was able to download child pornography from his computer. Spengler had installed peer-to-peer file sharing software which he used to gather child pornography from other users and share it, too.
He was living in a rented basement on May 19, 2019 when authorities executed a search warrant and found a number of computers Spengler owned. More than 600 images and videos containing child pornography were recovered, according to Conley.
Some images depicted sexual violence to children as young as three years old and children under 12 in bondage, which Conley called “concerning.” Spengler faced a five-year mandatory minimum sentence but Conley said the nature and number of images warranted a lengthier sentence and period of supervised release.
Commenting on his problems with alcohol and sexual interest in children, Conley said that until he gets help, Spengler will remain a “danger to the community” whether he is behind the wheel or adding to the demand to produce more child pornography.
Conley further supported the sentence imposed, saying that unlike other sex offenders, Spengler’s prior convictions, including substantial battery and disorderly conduct, have come later in life. “Another red flag,” Conley said.
Spengler said he didn’t know how devastating the impact was to child victims who were sexually exploited in the photos and videos until he read some of their statements.
“I have emotional problems but this is due to my drinking,” he said.
He added that he downloaded all kinds of pornography not just child porn.
“|’m ashamed of myself and will be for the rest of my life,” he said.
Dutch said there was “something more” underlying his client’s alcohol addiction but without seeking treatment it won’t be brought out. While he has completed some treatment for alcoholism, Spengler hasn’t undergone counseling for his sexual interest in young children.
The $47,000 restitution was ordered for six victims identified among the images.
After being indicted for receiving and possessing child pornography in 2019, Spengler’s state probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 18 months in confinement. He pleaded guilty in May to the receiving charge.
