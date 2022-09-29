MADISON - A Janesville man with an affinity for computers and a sexual interest in young children was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 10 years in prison and 15 years on supervised release, and ordered to pay $47,000 in  for receiving child pornography.

Mark Spengler, 57, also has an alcohol addiction, and a “disturbing” criminal history which makes him a “danger to the community,” District Judge William Conley said in imposing the sentence.

