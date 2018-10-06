RACINE
The body of an 80-year old Janesville man was found in the water at Racine Yacht Club this morning.
The Racine County Communications Center received a call for a non-responsive person in the water at the club at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was a slip holder at the yacht club, according to the release.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is withholding the man’s name as family members are notified and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
