Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dashun T. Wheeler
JANESVILLE
A Janesville man who was reported missing has returned home safely, police said Friday.
Family of Dashun T. Wheeler, 18, reported him missing on Tuesday, saying they hadn’t heard from him in a month. Police could not immediately find friends who had heard from him, either.
The police news release said only that he had returned home safely.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.