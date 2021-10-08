01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who was reported missing has returned home safely, police said Friday.

Family of Dashun T. Wheeler, 18, reported him missing on Tuesday, saying they hadn’t heard from him in a month. Police could not immediately find friends who had heard from him, either.

The police news release said only that he had returned home safely.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you